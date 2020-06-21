United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 33,852 Shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,001 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 33,852 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,770,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BP by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 41,063 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 11,792 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BP by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 451,179 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,028,000 after buying an additional 6,880 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of BP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of BP by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 246,580 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,306,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BP stock opened at $23.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 0.80. BP plc has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $42.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). BP had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $59.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BP plc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.75%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BP. Morgan Stanley lowered BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on BP from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Redburn Partners upgraded BP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.87.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

