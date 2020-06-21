United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $2.43 Million Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,370 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 121.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Aptiv by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 84.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 595 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APTV. Cleveland Research began coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim cut Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Aptiv from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.74.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $77.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.64 and a 200-day moving average of $77.26. The company has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.69. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $99.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.