United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,340 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 158.2% during the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 42,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 129.6% during the first quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 207.3% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 31,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 18,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Glyn Aeppel acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,008.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPG. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $162.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.06.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $67.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.32. Simon Property Group Inc has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $166.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.47). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 68.08% and a net margin of 35.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

