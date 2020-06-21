Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. is a developer and supplier of critical subsystems for the semiconductor capital equipment, flat panel, solar and medical device industries. Ultra Clean offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for gas delivery systems and other subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, component neutral design and manufacturing and component testing capabilities. Ultra Clean’s customers are primarily original equipment manufacturers for the semiconductor capital equipment, flat panel, solar and medical device industries. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Menlo Park, California. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ultra Clean from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ultra Clean from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultra Clean currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.80.

UCTT stock opened at $22.15 on Thursday. Ultra Clean has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $30.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $883.79 million, a PE ratio of -738.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.69.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $320.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ultra Clean will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas T. Edman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $102,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,327.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 2,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $40,508.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UCTT. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the first quarter worth about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 28.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

