UIL (LON:UTL) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $192.92

UIL Ltd (LON:UTL) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $192.92 and traded as low as $165.00. UIL shares last traded at $177.50, with a volume of 3,368 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 158.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 192.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.23 million and a PE ratio of 3.07.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. UIL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.14%.

UIL Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors including water, sewerage, waste, electricity, gas, telecommunications, ports, airports, service, rail, roads, and any business with essential service or monopolistic characteristics.

