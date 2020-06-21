UBS Group Reiterates €8.00 Price Target for ING Groep (AMS:INGA)

UBS Group set a €8.00 ($8.99) target price on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC set a €7.00 ($7.87) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($6.74) price objective on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.50 ($8.43) price objective on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.00 ($11.24) price objective on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.80 ($9.89) price objective on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. ING Groep has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €8.05 ($9.04).

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep has a 1-year low of €13.52 ($15.19) and a 1-year high of €16.69 ($18.75).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.