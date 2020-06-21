Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 70,700 Shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its position in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 47.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 70,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $10,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 2,855.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $258.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Coupa Software Inc has a one year low of $99.01 and a one year high of $263.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $213.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.67.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $119.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.84 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.12%. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COUP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $166.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wedbush lowered shares of Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $190.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Coupa Software from $136.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coupa Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.88.

In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.04, for a total value of $12,602,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,296,095.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.35, for a total transaction of $171,017.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,761.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,736 shares of company stock valued at $44,702,752 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coupa Software Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

