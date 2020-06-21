Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 360,000 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,176,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 360,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.42% of Starwood Property Trust worth $12,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 51.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,874,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,422,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,418,000 after acquiring an additional 242,707 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 22.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,119,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,607,000 after acquiring an additional 754,955 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,887,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,380,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,317,000 after acquiring an additional 25,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STWD shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $17.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $15.20 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.42.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $211.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.28%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.