Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 130,400 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 508,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.91% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $11,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NUS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,493,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1,773.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 778,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,019,000 after buying an additional 737,284 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,987,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,027,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,709,000 after acquiring an additional 334,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 915,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,516,000 after acquiring an additional 171,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 34,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $1,399,149.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,658.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.88.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $38.56 on Friday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $50.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.22.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $518.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 48.39%.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

