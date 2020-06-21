Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $12.64 Million Position in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its holdings in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 44.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 515,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 406,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.32% of HollyFrontier worth $12,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HFC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,006,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 354.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,734,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,941,000 after buying an additional 1,352,650 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 187.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,449,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,517,000 after buying an additional 945,224 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 9.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,356,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $253,846,000 after buying an additional 927,847 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 1,182.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 618,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,382,000 after purchasing an additional 570,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HFC. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Mizuho upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.08.

Shares of NYSE:HFC opened at $32.24 on Friday. HollyFrontier Corp has a 12 month low of $18.48 and a 12 month high of $58.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.72.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that HollyFrontier Corp will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

