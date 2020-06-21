Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Reduces Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 44.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 988 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,896 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,023,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,820,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,228,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTD opened at $795.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $759.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $747.85. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.06. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $579.40 and a 12 month high of $873.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $649.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.78 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 134.62% and a net margin of 18.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.01, for a total value of $119,442.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 4,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.94, for a total value of $3,325,471.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,268,771.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,547 shares of company stock worth $9,694,046. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $690.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Cfra lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $705.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $586.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $720.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $722.20.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

