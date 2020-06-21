Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Reduces Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,648 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,979 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.06% of Comfort Systems USA worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 7,882 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,066,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FIX stock opened at $38.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.72. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $53.66. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.06.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $700.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 14.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FIX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down from $56.00) on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd.

In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 19,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $831,819.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,967 shares in the company, valued at $11,402,160.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Franklin Myers acquired 3,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.75 per share, with a total value of $104,125.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 14,115 shares of company stock valued at $444,269. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

