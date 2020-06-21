Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases Shares of 5,465 Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Steris in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Steris in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,791,000. AXA raised its stake in Steris by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 91,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,872,000 after buying an additional 33,219 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Steris by 11.9% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 78,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,948,000 after buying an additional 8,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steris by 316.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 258,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,438,000 after purchasing an additional 196,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STE stock opened at $152.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.54 and a 200 day moving average of $151.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.79. Steris PLC has a twelve month low of $105.69 and a twelve month high of $168.98.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $822.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.37 million. Steris had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 13.45%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Steris PLC will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Steris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.24%.

In related news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,218 shares of Steris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.12, for a total transaction of $528,138.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,198,025.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Steris in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Steris from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.00.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

