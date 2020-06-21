Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases New Shares in Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,825 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,030,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,300,000 after acquiring an additional 40,244 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at $184,009,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 210.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,691,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502,760 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,802,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,826,000 after acquiring an additional 177,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,440,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,109,000 after acquiring an additional 41,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on LOGI. Citigroup raised their price objective on Logitech International from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

In other Logitech International news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 10,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $596,096.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $268,065.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,548,845.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 351,941 shares of company stock valued at $18,354,799. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LOGI opened at $61.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.04. Logitech International SA has a 1 year low of $31.37 and a 1 year high of $62.78.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Logitech International had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $709.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.99 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Logitech International SA will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 27th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Logitech International Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.