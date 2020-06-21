Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Increases Holdings in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 46.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,151 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Sealed Air by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 6,562,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,399,000 after buying an additional 49,675 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Sealed Air by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,183,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,658,000 after buying an additional 797,605 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sealed Air by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,319,000 after buying an additional 61,900 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Sealed Air by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,343,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,917,000 after buying an additional 517,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Sealed Air by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,977,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,862,000 after buying an additional 191,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SEE. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.80.

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $31.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.73 and a 200 day moving average of $32.74. Sealed Air Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $45.86.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 179.75%. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

