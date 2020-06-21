Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Decreases Stock Holdings in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its position in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 70.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,543 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in New York Times were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of New York Times by 1,147.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of New York Times by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,596,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,459,000 after acquiring an additional 35,166 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of New York Times by 9.2% in the first quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of New York Times by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 247,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after acquiring an additional 7,414 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of New York Times by 6.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 372,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,449,000 after acquiring an additional 22,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Times alerts:

NYSE:NYT opened at $41.90 on Friday. New York Times Co has a one year low of $26.13 and a one year high of $43.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.08 and a beta of 0.92.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. New York Times had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $443.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that New York Times Co will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

NYT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cfra upgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of New York Times from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of New York Times in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New York Times presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.