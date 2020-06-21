Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires 7,399 Shares of Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 48.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,754 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,399 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.12% of Orthofix Medical worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OFIX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 85.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,093 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 22,190 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,544 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,799 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Orthofix Medical stock opened at $33.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $643.08 million, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.91. Orthofix Medical Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $55.17.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The medical device company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $104.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Orthofix Medical Inc will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

OFIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti cut their target price on shares of Orthofix Medical from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Orthofix Medical from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Orthofix Extremities. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

