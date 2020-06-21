TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and volume production of technologically advanced PCBs, backplane assemblies and electro-mechanical solutions. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM’s time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TTM Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut TTM Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.35.

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI opened at $11.47 on Thursday. TTM Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 2.03.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.12. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $610.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that TTM Technologies will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Daniel J. Weber sold 2,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $26,185.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,829.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Philip Titterton sold 3,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $31,596.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,257.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,273 shares of company stock valued at $101,448 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 53.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the first quarter valued at $120,000.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

