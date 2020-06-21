Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Piper Sandler

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TBK. B. Riley decreased their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stephens upgraded Triumph Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Triumph Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Triumph Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBK opened at $23.34 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.20. Triumph Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.03 and a 12-month high of $43.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.47). Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $69.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Loren Davis acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Anderson acquired 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.51 per share, for a total transaction of $752,320.00. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBK. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

