Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Tristate Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Tristate Capital from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tristate Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Raymond James raised Tristate Capital from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Tristate Capital from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Get Tristate Capital alerts:

Tristate Capital stock opened at $15.01 on Thursday. Tristate Capital has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.68 and its 200-day moving average is $18.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $465.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 2.00.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. Tristate Capital had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $48.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tristate Capital will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tristate Capital news, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf bought 8,500 shares of Tristate Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.96 per share, with a total value of $110,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 215,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,010.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James J. Dolan bought 9,000 shares of Tristate Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $206,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,968.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 23,673 shares of company stock worth $406,573. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Tristate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Tristate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Tristate Capital by 190.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Tristate Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Tristate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.