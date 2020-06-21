Trinity Exploration & Production (LON:TRIN) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.34

Trinity Exploration & Production PLC (LON:TRIN)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.34 and traded as low as $8.00. Trinity Exploration & Production shares last traded at $8.60, with a volume of 2,331,682 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8.34. The stock has a market cap of $38.76 million and a P/E ratio of -1.41.

Trinity Exploration & Production Company Profile (LON:TRIN)

Trinity Exploration & Production plc, an independent oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil. The company operates a portfolio of producing, development, and exploration assets onshore and offshore in the shallow waters off the west and east coasts of Trinidad.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Exploration & Production Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Exploration & Production and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.