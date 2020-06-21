Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Price Target Raised to $1.00

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $0.90 to $1.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TOLWF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from $0.70 to $0.80 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Trican Well Service from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Cormark restated a hold rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Trican Well Service in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James restated a hold rating and set a $0.65 price objective on shares of Trican Well Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Trican Well Service from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trican Well Service has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $0.96.

OTCMKTS:TOLWF opened at $0.63 on Thursday. Trican Well Service has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.61.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

