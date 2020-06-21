Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Realogy (NYSE:RLGY)

Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 5,955 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 370% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,267 call options.

Shares of Realogy stock opened at $7.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.53. Realogy has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $13.88. The company has a market capitalization of $852.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Get Realogy alerts:

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.07). Realogy had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Realogy will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Realogy by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realogy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Realogy by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Realogy during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realogy during the first quarter worth $42,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Realogy from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Realogy from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Compass Point upgraded Realogy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Realogy from $10.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Realogy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.