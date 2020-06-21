TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) PT Raised to $27.00 at Morgan Stanley

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

TPIC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TPI Composites from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub raised TPI Composites from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on TPI Composites from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on TPI Composites from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TPI Composites has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.73.

NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. TPI Composites has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $27.80. The stock has a market cap of $792.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.55 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.93 and a 200-day moving average of $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.27. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $356.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TPI Composites will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other TPI Composites news, President William E. Siwek acquired 2,575 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $46,607.50. Also, Director Jayshree S. Desai acquired 1,278 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.58 per share, with a total value of $25,023.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,907.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 10,241 shares of company stock valued at $187,751 and sold 125,000 shares valued at $2,680,500. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

