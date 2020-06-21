Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TSQ. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Townsquare Media in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Townsquare Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Townsquare Media in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th.

Shares of TSQ stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $94.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. Townsquare Media has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $10.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSQ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Townsquare Media in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its stake in Townsquare Media by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 61,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 34,366 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Townsquare Media by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 244,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 8,838 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Townsquare Media by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 476,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after buying an additional 45,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. 44.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications.

