Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on TSQ. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Townsquare Media in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Townsquare Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Townsquare Media in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th.
Shares of TSQ stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $94.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. Townsquare Media has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $10.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.02.
Townsquare Media Company Profile
Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications.
