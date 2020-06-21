Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Takes $846,000 Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 381.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $199.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $204.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.18. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.60 and a 1 year high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

ECL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. G.Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Gabelli lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.15.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $806,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,946,973.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.93, for a total value of $209,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,472,768.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,989 shares of company stock valued at $10,658,061. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.