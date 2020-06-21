Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 63,691.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 15,286 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Par Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the first quarter worth about $740,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 75.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 206,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,582,000 after purchasing an additional 89,132 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 14.1% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 509.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,278,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEIC opened at $55.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.68 and a 200 day moving average of $57.64. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $35.40 and a twelve month high of $69.61.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). SEI Investments had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $414.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SEIC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet raised shares of SEI Investments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

