Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 8,944.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 80,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,298,000 after purchasing an additional 13,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $372.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $382.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $387.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The company has a market cap of $104.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $435.00 to $433.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.31.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

