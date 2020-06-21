Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases Shares of 3,856 Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,856 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MLM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 205.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $280.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $288.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.81.

MLM opened at $211.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.91. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.08 and a 52-week high of $281.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.49.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $958.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.11 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.59%.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director John J. Koraleski bought 1,000 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $174.49 per share, for a total transaction of $174,490.00. Also, CEO C Howard Nye sold 6,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total transaction of $1,180,284.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,325,596.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

