Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 59,112 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 1,593.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 59,112 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,135,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $166,252,000 after purchasing an additional 969,145 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 263.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 173,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 125,807 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Schlumberger news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le purchased 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.77 per share, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 163,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,937.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 14,822 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $284,434.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,249 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $19.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52, a PEG ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.35 and a 200-day moving average of $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Schlumberger Limited. has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $41.40.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 55.19%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Wolfe Research raised Schlumberger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Cfra downgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.44.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

