Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 718.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.7% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,798,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $489,190,000 after buying an additional 26,504 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 14.2% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,358,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $432,606,000 after buying an additional 418,237 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Synopsys by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,003,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $386,809,000 after purchasing an additional 545,577 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $384,483,000 after purchasing an additional 91,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,670,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $343,914,000 after purchasing an additional 643,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $184.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $170.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.90 and a 12-month high of $193.36. The firm has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.08, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $861.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.52 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 13.96%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.50.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total transaction of $3,840,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,538.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,917 shares of company stock worth $22,340,644. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

