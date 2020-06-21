Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $741,000 Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 26.6% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.6% during the first quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 49.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $378.41 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.90 and a fifty-two week high of $394.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $374.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.95.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $873.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.66 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 4,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.60, for a total value of $1,732,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,732 shares of company stock valued at $3,680,070. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on DPZ shares. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $421.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $405.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $316.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.33.

Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

