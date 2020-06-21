Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $712,000 Position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 8,199.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,686 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,095,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,352,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,052,032,000 after purchasing an additional 9,730,215 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 50,383.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,790,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $110,238,000 after purchasing an additional 7,775,244 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,428,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $359,817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,210,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $951,031,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMB shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group raised Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.53.

WMB opened at $19.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 160.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Williams Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $29.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.75.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.62%.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

