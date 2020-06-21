Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $662,000 Stock Position in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 760.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,612 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Nielsen by 381.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

NLSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Nielsen from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered Nielsen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Nielsen from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.38.

NYSE:NLSN opened at $14.74 on Friday. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.12.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 23.01% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 14.20%.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

