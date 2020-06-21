Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Decreases Stock Holdings in ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG) by 52.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,736 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in ProShares Short Dow30 were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ProShares Short Dow30 by 112.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,083,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,382,000 after purchasing an additional 573,741 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short Dow30 during the first quarter valued at $407,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in ProShares Short Dow30 during the first quarter valued at $4,075,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short Dow30 during the first quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Emerald Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short Dow30 during the first quarter valued at $790,000.

ProShares Short Dow30 stock opened at $47.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.06 and its 200 day moving average is $51.77. ProShares Short Dow30 has a 52-week low of $45.13 and a 52-week high of $71.90.

ProShares Short Dow30 (the Fund), formerly Short Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The DJIA includes 30 large-cap, blue-chip United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

