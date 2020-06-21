Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys Shares of 5,741 Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 87.4% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $174.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.49 and a 200 day moving average of $161.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $101.03 and a one year high of $186.73.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.00. Cummins had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $1.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 34.82%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMI. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $178.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.81.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

