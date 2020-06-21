Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 4,910 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 3,959.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WST. Norges Bank bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at $109,337,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 226.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 563,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,800,000 after purchasing an additional 390,691 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 755.4% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 418,853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,965,000 after purchasing an additional 369,888 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,461,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,288,234,000 after purchasing an additional 302,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 560,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,245,000 after purchasing an additional 187,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on WST shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd.

In related news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 14,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total value of $2,794,404.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,295.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 1,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.38, for a total transaction of $341,830.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,497 shares of company stock worth $3,236,566 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WST opened at $216.59 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.11 and a twelve month high of $221.96. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.34.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.