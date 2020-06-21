Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 30,290 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) by 119.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,290 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned about 1.53% of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTXO. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 29,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $8,930,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 33,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF stock opened at $18.86 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $28.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.92.

