Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 15,373.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,255 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,870,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,850,000 after buying an additional 718,276 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 903,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,660,000 after purchasing an additional 24,816 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle purchased 8,300 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,760. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Keith A. Meister purchased 500,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.80 per share, for a total transaction of $5,900,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,266 shares in the company, valued at $227,338.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 834,832 shares of company stock worth $10,178,535. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MGM opened at $18.21 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $34.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 107.12 and a beta of 2.20.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.13). MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MGM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.