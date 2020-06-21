Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires New Shares in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,082,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,702,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,899 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,629,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,531,256,000 after acquiring an additional 518,437 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,741,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,639,563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492,182 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,840,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $968,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,590,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $798,629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $55.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Edison International has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $78.93.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.14). Edison International had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $93.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

