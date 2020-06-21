Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 2,817 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 173.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 739.1% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 20,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 17,791 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 21.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,446,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $360,330,000 after buying an additional 432,805 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the first quarter worth approximately $415,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 108.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 65,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,321,000 after buying an additional 33,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the first quarter worth approximately $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Shares of RMD stock opened at $172.72 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.85 and a 12 month high of $177.99. The stock has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.81.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. ResMed had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $769.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RMD shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of ResMed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.25.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total value of $194,334.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,232.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,184,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,023 shares of company stock valued at $3,489,904. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.