Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 13,127 Shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 3,225.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,127 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in CarMax by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after buying an additional 9,784 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KMX stock opened at $91.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.72. CarMax, Inc has a 1-year low of $37.59 and a 1-year high of $103.18.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CarMax from $112.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wedbush raised their price target on CarMax from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CarMax from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.90.

In other news, Director Shira Goodman purchased 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.91 per share, with a total value of $99,060.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,716.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

