Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 12,341 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 14,518.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,341 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPD. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth about $155,052,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $131,136,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 123.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,427,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,529 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 285.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,508,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,530 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,695,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,279,000 after acquiring an additional 727,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 18,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $1,417,572.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,443.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPD. BidaskClub cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $73.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $52.55 and a 1-year high of $81.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.11 and a 200-day moving average of $72.69. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.76.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 30.14%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

