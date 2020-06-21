Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 50.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,222 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Hasbro were worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HAS. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,561,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,409 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter valued at about $154,444,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,177,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,636 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,667,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,390,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HAS. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $86.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hasbro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.39.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $71.34 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $126.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.55 and a 200 day moving average of $83.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Featured Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.