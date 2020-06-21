Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 17,206 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 114.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.21% of Safety Insurance Group worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 125.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 97.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 26,657 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Safety Insurance Group news, Director Frederic H. Lindeberg purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.89 per share, with a total value of $77,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,020. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Srb purchased 862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.82 per share, with a total value of $57,598.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SAFT opened at $75.24 on Friday. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.45 and a 1-year high of $103.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.58 and a 200-day moving average of $85.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.36.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.22. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $181.04 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Safety Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub lowered Safety Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

