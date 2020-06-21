Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Invests $2.87 Million in Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 89,718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.09% of Echostar at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Echostar by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,004 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Echostar by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Echostar by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Echostar by 3,330.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 789 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Echostar in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Echostar stock opened at $29.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a current ratio of 6.20. Echostar Co. has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $45.15.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $465.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.70 million. Echostar had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 3.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Echostar Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director C Mike Schroeder sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $134,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SATS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Echostar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on Echostar from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub lowered Echostar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Echostar in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

