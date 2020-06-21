The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Getting Negative Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about The Mission Group (LON:TMG) have been trending negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. The Mission Group earned a media sentiment score of -2.44 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

LON:TMG opened at GBX 71.50 ($0.91) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.29. The Mission Group has a 52-week low of GBX 33.25 ($0.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 110 ($1.40). The company has a market capitalization of $62.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07.

The Mission Group Company Profile

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, Asia, and the United States. The company offers marketing communications services for the technology, medical, and automotive sector; public relations services in the areas of science, engineering, and technology; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

