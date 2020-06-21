The Independent Investment Trust (LON:IIT) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $415.31

The Independent Investment Trust plc (LON:IIT) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $415.31 and traded as low as $402.40. The Independent Investment Trust shares last traded at $424.00, with a volume of 26,243 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $213.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 415.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 477.38.

About The Independent Investment Trust (LON:IIT)

The Independent Investment Trust PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity mutual fund for its clients. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The Independent Investment Trust PLC is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for The Independent Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Independent Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.