Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TESCO PLC., is the UK’s largest retailer and one of the world’s leading international retailers. Tesco has reached this position through consistent focus on their four part strategy for growth: Tesco has a strong, growing core UK business offering customers excellent value, choice and convenience; Tesco aims to be as strong in non-food as it is in food; Tesco follows the customer into new areas like retailing services such as financial products (Tesco Personal Finance), internet shopping (Tesco.com) and telecoms (Tesco telecom offers mobile, fixed line and broadband services) & Tesco is a leading international retailer with a long term strategy for growth. Tesco is a multi-format business, operating hypermarkets, superstores, supermarkets and convenience stores. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tesco from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC raised Tesco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TSCDY opened at $8.37 on Thursday. Tesco has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $10.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.12. The stock has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Tesco’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10. Tesco’s payout ratio is presently 94.23%.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

