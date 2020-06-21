TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) Shares Up 4.9%

Shares of TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) shot up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.96 and last traded at $1.96, 430 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of TerrAscend in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Haywood Securities assumed coverage on shares of TerrAscend in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.75 target price for the company.

About TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:ROMJF)

Rubicon Organics Inc produces and sells cannabis in Canada. The company provides brand licensing, consulting services, and facilities leasing to cannabis processors and producers in Washington. Rubicon Organics Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for TerrAscend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerrAscend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.